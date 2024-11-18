How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Croatia and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League A Group 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League reaches its climax with a thrilling top-of-the-table clash as Croatia hosts Portugal at the Stadion Poljud in Split on Monday evening.

Still rewriting football history at 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass in Portugal's emphatic 5-1 win over Poland on Friday. The Selecao's talisman netted twice, including a spectacular overhead kick, marking his 132nd international victory.

Earlier this year, Croatia began their preparations for Euro 2024 with a 2-1 friendly win over Portugal, but their tournament campaign ended in disappointment. However, in the Nations League rematch this past September, Roberto Martinez's men exacted revenge with a 2-1 victory of their own, highlighted by Ronaldo scoring the 900th goal of his illustrious career.

Still under the guidance of head coach Zlatko Dalic, the hosts boast an experienced but ageing squad that has undergone some changes yet remains largely reminiscent of the teams that reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and the 2022 semi-finals. The Croatians enter this clash off the back of a narrow 1-0 loss to Scotland at Hampden Park on Friday. John McGinn, the Aston Villa midfielder, struck an 86th-minute goal to secure a late victory for the Tartan Army.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Croatia vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Youtube.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Croatia vs Portugal kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League game between Croatia and Portugal will be played at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Monday, November 18, in the United Kingdom(UK).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 17 P. Sucic Injuries and Suspensions 8 B. Fernandes

Croatia team news

Croatia will be without their creative force Petar Sucic, who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the defeat to Scotland. Mario Pasalic or Nikola Vlasic are likely candidates to step in for the number 10 role.

On a more positive note for Croatia, Ante Budimir and first-choice goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic return from suspensions. Livakovic is expected to reclaim his spot from Dominik Kotarski, while Andrej Kramaric should retain his place in the attack over Budimir.

However, there may be a defensive adjustment, as Kristijan Jakic sustained an injury late in the game against Scotland. This could see Marin Pongracic shifted into the right-back position to cover.

Portugal team news

Having already secured top spot in the group, head coach Roberto Martinez has opted to send some of his marquee players—Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, and Bruno Fernandes—back to their clubs early. This decision is a welcome relief for teams like Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea, with Fernandes unavailable for Monday's clash due to suspension anyways.

To fill the void, Martinez has called up Fabio Silva and highly sought-after Sporting Lisbon full-back Geovany Quenda from the Under-21s, while Tiago Djalo, who narrowly missed out on the Poland match squad, is also expected to feature. With several changes anticipated, the Portugal boss could bring Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, and Vitinha into the starting XI. Meanwhile, Rui Silva and Jose Sa may challenge Diogo Costa for the spot between the posts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links