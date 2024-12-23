How to watch today's Crawley vs Birmingham City League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Crawley and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crawley will take on Birmingham in the League One at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday.

These two teams are at the opposite ends of the table. Birmingham are second in the standings, two points behind league leaders Wycombe with two games in hand. Crawley are 21st in the standings and will be desperate to get a few points in the bag.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crawley vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crawley vs Birmingham kick-off time

League One - League One Broadfield Stadium

The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Crawley team news

Crawley manager Rob Elliot is expected to be without Jay Williams, Josh Flint, Dion Conroy, and Junior Quitirna for the upcoming match.

With no fresh injuries to add to their list, they will be hoping they can nick a win at home and climb up the standings.

Birmingham team news

Birmingham are likely to miss Alex Cochrane, who has been sidelined for the past two games due to a foot injury. While Alfons Sampsted and Scott Wright are nearing their returns, they are not expected to be match-fit in time for Monday's away fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRA Last match BIR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Birmingham 5 - 1 Crawley 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links