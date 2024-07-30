How to watch today's Coventry City vs Everton pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

Coventry will take on Everton in a pre-season friendly at the Building Society Arena on Tuesday.
Everton kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Salford a few days ago. Coventry have already played three friendlies and look ready for the new season. Both teams will be looking to get much-needed minutes under the belt.
Coventry vs Everton kick-off time
|Date:
|July 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Building Society Arena
The match will be played at the Building Society Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Coventry vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Everton TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Coventry team news
Coventry's starting XI is likely to resemble the one that faced Darmstadt in the last game. They do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with.
Coventry predicted XI: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Bidwell; Eccles, Budoni, Palmer, Sakamoto; Mason-Clark, Tavares.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dovin, Wilson, Collins
|Defenders:
|Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Burroughs
|Midfielders:
|Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Sheaf, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Tavares
Everton team news
As for Everton, this match will be too early for new signing Jesper Lindstrom to make his debut.
Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson will miss the game due to injuries.
Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Young; Harrison, Gueye, Iroegbunam, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Beto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer
|Defenders:
|Holgate, Keane, Young, Coleman, Branthwaite
|Midfielders:
|Doucouré, Alli, Garner, Iroegbunam
|Forwards:
|McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Maupay, Beto, Chermiti
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/08/09
|Coventry City 2 - 2 Everton
|Friendly
|20/01/01
|Coventry City 1 - 3 Everton
|Premier League
|26/12/00
|Everton 1 - 2 Coventry City
|Premier League
|15/03/00
|Coventry City 1 - 0 Everton
|Premier League
|02/10/99
|Everton 1 - 1 Coventry City
|Premier League