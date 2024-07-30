This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Coventry City vs Everton pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the friendly match between Coventry and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry will take on Everton in a pre-season friendly at the Building Society Arena on Tuesday.

Everton kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Salford a few days ago. Coventry have already played three friendlies and look ready for the new season. Both teams will be looking to get much-needed minutes under the belt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry vs Everton kick-off time

Date:July 30, 2024
Kick-off time:7.45 pm BST
Venue:Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Building Society Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Coventry vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Everton TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Coventry's starting XI is likely to resemble the one that faced Darmstadt in the last game. They do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Coventry predicted XI: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Bidwell; Eccles, Budoni, Palmer, Sakamoto; Mason-Clark, Tavares.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dovin, Wilson, Collins
Defenders:Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Burroughs
Midfielders:Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Sheaf, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer
Forwards:Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Tavares

Everton team news

As for Everton, this match will be too early for new signing Jesper Lindstrom to make his debut.

Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson will miss the game due to injuries.

Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Young; Harrison, Gueye, Iroegbunam, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Beto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer
Defenders:Holgate, Keane, Young, Coleman, Branthwaite
Midfielders:Doucouré, Alli, Garner, Iroegbunam
Forwards:McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Maupay, Beto, Chermiti

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
02/08/09Coventry City 2 - 2 EvertonFriendly
20/01/01Coventry City 1 - 3 EvertonPremier League
26/12/00Everton 1 - 2 Coventry CityPremier League
15/03/00Coventry City 1 - 0 EvertonPremier League
02/10/99Everton 1 - 1 Coventry CityPremier League

