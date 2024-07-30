How to watch today's Coventry City vs Everton pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the friendly match between Coventry and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry will take on Everton in a pre-season friendly at the Building Society Arena on Tuesday.

Everton kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Salford a few days ago. Coventry have already played three friendlies and look ready for the new season. Both teams will be looking to get much-needed minutes under the belt.

Coventry vs Everton kick-off time

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Building Society Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Coventry vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Everton TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Coventry's starting XI is likely to resemble the one that faced Darmstadt in the last game. They do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Coventry predicted XI: Dovin; Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Bidwell; Eccles, Budoni, Palmer, Sakamoto; Mason-Clark, Tavares.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dovin, Wilson, Collins Defenders: Binks, Dasilva, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, van Ewijk, Burroughs Midfielders: Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Sheaf, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer Forwards: Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Tavares

Everton team news

As for Everton, this match will be too early for new signing Jesper Lindstrom to make his debut.

Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson will miss the game due to injuries.

Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Young; Harrison, Gueye, Iroegbunam, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Beto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer Defenders: Holgate, Keane, Young, Coleman, Branthwaite Midfielders: Doucouré, Alli, Garner, Iroegbunam Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Maupay, Beto, Chermiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/08/09 Coventry City 2 - 2 Everton Friendly 20/01/01 Coventry City 1 - 3 Everton Premier League 26/12/00 Everton 1 - 2 Coventry City Premier League 15/03/00 Coventry City 1 - 0 Everton Premier League 02/10/99 Everton 1 - 1 Coventry City Premier League

