How to watch today's Copenhagen vs Chelsea Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between FC Copenhagen and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Copenhagen will take on Chelsea in the first leg of the Conference League Round-of-16 at the Parken Stadium on Thursday.

The Blues ended their run of three consecutive defeats with a 4-0 win over Southampton last weekend. They will be hoping to pick up another win in what could be a difficult away matchday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games and will be hoping they can challenge the Premier League side before a daunting trip to London next week.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea kick-off time

The match will be played at the Parken Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen head into the match with concerns over the fitness of strikers Andreas Cornelius and Roony Bardghji, while winger Jordan Larsson remains sidelined and is not expected to return until mid-April.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be missing several key players, including defenders Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah, along with goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

In attack, both Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke have been ruled out, which could see Pedro Neto leading the line on Thursday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCK Last 2 matches CHE 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Chelsea 0 - 0 FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen 0 - 2 Chelsea 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

