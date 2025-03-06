+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
Parken
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
How to watch today's Copenhagen vs Chelsea Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Conference LeagueChelseaFC Copenhagen vs ChelseaFC Copenhagen

How to watch the Conference League match between FC Copenhagen and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Copenhagen will take on Chelsea in the first leg of the Conference League Round-of-16 at the Parken Stadium on Thursday.

The Blues ended their run of three consecutive defeats with a 4-0 win over Southampton last weekend. They will be hoping to pick up another win in what could be a difficult away matchday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games and will be hoping they can challenge the Premier League side before a daunting trip to London next week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage
Parken

The match will be played at the Parken Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea Probable lineups

FC CopenhagenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
41
D. Ramaj
4
M. Garananga
24
B. Meling
5
G. Pereira
2
K. Diks
30
E. Achouri
36
W. Clem
22
G. Gocholeishvili
17
V. Froholdt
10
M. Elyounoussi
19
A. Chiakha
1
R. Sanchez
3
M. Cucurella
27
M. Gusto
6
L. Colwill
4
T. Adarabioyo
8
E. Fernandez
18
C. Nkunku
20
C. Palmer
19
J. Sancho
25
M. Caicedo
7
P. Neto

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jacob Neestrup

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen head into the match with concerns over the fitness of strikers Andreas Cornelius and Roony Bardghji, while winger Jordan Larsson remains sidelined and is not expected to return until mid-April.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be missing several key players, including defenders Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah, along with goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

In attack, both Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke have been ruled out, which could see Pedro Neto leading the line on Thursday.

Form

FCK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCK

Last 2 matches

CHE

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

0

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

