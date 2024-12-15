How to watch today's Como vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding the momentum of consecutive victories, AS Roma will look to extend their resurgence on Sunday as they travel to face struggling Serie A side Como at Stadio Sinigaglia.

The Giallorossi have rediscovered their scoring touch, netting seven goals in their last two matches to arrest a worrying slump. Meanwhile, their opponents remain winless in nine outings, languishing in the relegation zone.

Under the steady guidance of Rome-born legend Claudio Ranieri, Roma appear to be turning the corner after a disastrous start to the 2024-25 campaign, which plunged them into the lower half of the Serie A standings and jeopardized their Europa League aspirations.

Their revival was further showcased on Thursday night when they cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Braga at the Stadio Olimpico. Goals from Saud Abdulhamid, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Mario Hermoso, the latter coming after the visitors were reduced to 10 men, capped off a dominant display.

That victory bolstered Roma's strong home form in UEFA's second-tier competition and lifted them to 14th in the Serie A standings. While they currently hold a seeded spot for the playoffs, the Giallorossi still have their sights set on breaking into the top eight.

Como, by contrast, are fresh off a chaotic 2-2 draw away to Venezia. The result did little to improve their precarious position, as they sit 17th in the table, narrowly escaping the drop zone on head-to-head advantage over Verona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Como and Roma will be available to watch on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The match will be played at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia on Sunday, December 15, with kick-off at 5:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Como team news

For the hosts, Andrea Belotti has recently overtaken Patrick Cutrone as the preferred striker, with the latter struggling to find the net in his last nine outings.

On the injury front, Como remains without midfield anchor Cesc Fàbregas, alongside Máximo Perrone and experienced left-back Alberto Moreno. However, they will be boosted by the return of Sergi Roberto, who is set to feature after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Roma team news

Having shuffled his pack during the midweek fixture, head coach Claudio Ranieri is likely to tweak his lineup once more for Roma's visit to Stadio Sinigaglia. Zeki Celik is set to make his comeback from injury, while Leandro Paredes is expected to recover from the illness that sidelined him on Thursday. n

In attack, Artem Dovbyk could reclaim his spot, which might push Lorenzo Pellegrini to the bench and see Paulo Dybala operating in a deeper role to accommodate the change.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COM Last 2 matches ROM 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Como 2 - 0 Roma

Roma 2 - 1 Como 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links