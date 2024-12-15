+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-EUR-C3-ROMA-SPORTING BRAGAAFP
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logo
watch on bet365.com
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Como vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AComo vs RomaComoRoma

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding the momentum of consecutive victories, AS Roma will look to extend their resurgence on Sunday as they travel to face struggling Serie A side Como at Stadio Sinigaglia.

The Giallorossi have rediscovered their scoring touch, netting seven goals in their last two matches to arrest a worrying slump. Meanwhile, their opponents remain winless in nine outings, languishing in the relegation zone.

Under the steady guidance of Rome-born legend Claudio Ranieri, Roma appear to be turning the corner after a disastrous start to the 2024-25 campaign, which plunged them into the lower half of the Serie A standings and jeopardized their Europa League aspirations.

Their revival was further showcased on Thursday night when they cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Braga at the Stadio Olimpico. Goals from Saud Abdulhamid, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Mario Hermoso, the latter coming after the visitors were reduced to 10 men, capped off a dominant display.

That victory bolstered Roma's strong home form in UEFA's second-tier competition and lifted them to 14th in the Serie A standings. While they currently hold a seeded spot for the playoffs, the Giallorossi still have their sights set on breaking into the top eight.

Como, by contrast, are fresh off a chaotic 2-2 draw away to Venezia. The result did little to improve their precarious position, as they sit 17th in the table, narrowly escaping the drop zone on head-to-head advantage over Verona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

Bet365Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Como and Roma will be available to watch on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Como vs Roma kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The match will be played at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia on Sunday, December 15, with kick-off at 5:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Como vs Roma Probable lineups

ComoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestROM
1
E. Audero
77
I. Van Der Brempt
2
M. Kempf
3
M. Sala
13
A. Dossena
26
Y. Engelhardt
16
A. Fadera
33
L. Da Cunha
79
N. Paz
7
G. Strefezza
11
A. Belotti
99
M. Svilar
5
E. N'Dicka
15
M. Hummels
23
G. Mancini
3
Angelino
12
S. Abdulhamid
16
L. Paredes
17
K. Kone
92
S. El Shaarawy
21
P. Dybala
11
A. Dovbyk

3-4-3

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Cesc Fabregas

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Como team news

For the hosts, Andrea Belotti has recently overtaken Patrick Cutrone as the preferred striker, with the latter struggling to find the net in his last nine outings.

On the injury front, Como remains without midfield anchor Cesc Fàbregas, alongside Máximo Perrone and experienced left-back Alberto Moreno. However, they will be boosted by the return of Sergi Roberto, who is set to feature after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Roma team news

Having shuffled his pack during the midweek fixture, head coach Claudio Ranieri is likely to tweak his lineup once more for Roma's visit to Stadio Sinigaglia. Zeki Celik is set to make his comeback from injury, while Leandro Paredes is expected to recover from the illness that sidelined him on Thursday. n

In attack, Artem Dovbyk could reclaim his spot, which might push Lorenzo Pellegrini to the bench and see Paulo Dybala operating in a deeper role to accommodate the change.

Form

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

COM

Last 2 matches

ROM

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement