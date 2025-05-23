How to watch today's Como vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The spotlight will be firmly fixed on Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this weekend as title-chasing Inter Milan travel to face Como in their final Serie A outing of the campaign.

Como, who secured promotion to the Italian top flight just last year, have punched above their weight under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, who officially took the reins from Oisin Roberts after acquiring his full coaching credentials. The club made a splash in the transfer market over the summer and have reaped the rewards with an impressive mid-table finish—an outcome few had forecast at the beginning of the season.

Inter, meanwhile, are juggling domestic ambitions with continental dreams. Simone Inzaghi's men have their sights set on the UEFA Champions League final next weekend, where they'll square off against Paris Saint-Germain at Munich's Allianz Arena. But before they jet off to Germany, the Nerazzurri will look to put the finishing touches on their title-winning campaign by clinching three points and defending the Scudetto for the first time in over 15 years.

Como vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Como and Inter will be available to watch live on Bet365.

Como vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Inter will be played at Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Friday, May 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Como enter the contest with a relatively clean bill of health. There are no new injuries or disciplinary setbacks, though they'll still be without Sergi Roberto, the versatile former Barcelona player, who continues to nurse a thigh issue. Promising forward Assane Diao also remains sidelined with a lingering foot problem.

Inter team news

As for Inter, their primary concern lies with star striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine marksman is racing against time to be fit for the Champions League final and is unlikely to feature in this weekend’s league clash. Midfielders Davide Frattesi and Valentin Carboni are also expected to sit out as Inzaghi looks to manage his squad ahead of the club’s biggest European night in over a decade.

