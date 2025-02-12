How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Atalanta Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Bruges and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Brugge came dangerously close to missing out on a spot in the top 24 of the UEFA Champions League league phase but narrowly secured their place ahead of a showdown with Serie A title contenders Atalanta this week.

Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their last European outing, Brugge will back themselves to go toe-to-toe with their Italian counterparts. Their fluid defensive setup, which quickly shifts shape upon losing possession in the opposition’s half, has been a key feature of their play. Their aggressive use of the flanks—especially in rapid transitions—makes for an exciting, high-tempo style of football.

Meanwhile, Atalanta fell just short of an automatic berth in the last 16, finishing a point shy after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Barcelona on the final matchday of the league phase. The visitors have been a force to reckon with on the road, losing just once in their last 15 away fixtures. They head into this encounter brimming with confidence, having hammered Verona 5-0 over the weekend in a commanding warm-up performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club Bruges vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club Bruges vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Jan Breydel Stadion

The UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Atalanta will be played at Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Club Bruges team news

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions, meaning they can field their strongest XI. Raphael Onyedika and Ferran Jutgla are expected to play pivotal roles in their approach.

Atalanta team news

On the other hand, Atalanta face a few selection headaches. First-choice shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi remains a doubt, while their attacking depth has taken a hit with winter recruit Daniel Maldini sidelined alongside Gianluca Scamacca. Additionally, Ademola Lookman's availability is still up in the air.

