How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Brugge will take on Aston Villa in the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions and will be playing to win in this first leg. Aston Villa might find it difficult away from home, but they will hope to draw confidence from their recent 2-0 win over Cardiff.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Jan Breydel Stadion

The match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 65 J. Seys Injuries and Suspensions 24 A. Onana

6 R. Barkley

Club Brugge team news

Club Brugge face a significant setback with midfielder Raphael Onyedika, who picked up a muscular injury and was absent during Saturday’s draw against Gent.

Additionally, Dutch defender Bjorn Meier, sidelined since late January, is also expected to miss the first leg.

Aston Villa team news

For Villa, Emiliano Martinez has recently recovered from a minor injury and has maintained an impressive record in Europe this season.

Although Boubacar Kamara was available off the bench against Cardiff, both Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash were not on the pitch. Their return remains uncertain, while Pau Torres, Amadou Onana, and Ross Barkley will once again be unavailable; moreover, Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen are ineligible to feature.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CLB Last match AVL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Club Brugge 1 - 0 Aston Villa 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

