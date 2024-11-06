How to watch the Champions League match between Club Bruges and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a dominant start in their first three Champions League matches, Aston Villa aim to keep their flawless record intact when they face Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The visitors sit at the top of the Champions League standings and are one of just two teams, alongside Liverpool, to have collected a perfect nine points so far, an especially impressive feat as one of five clubs making their Champions League debut. The villains have shown strong form this season. However, they recently suffered a tough 4-1 loss over the weekend, so they’ll be eager to rebound and continue their European success.

Meanwhile, the hosts find themselves lower in the standings, currently in 26th place, and have struggled to find consistency this season. The Belgian side is coming off a commanding 6-1 victory over Belisia Bilzen in domestic competition, and they’ll be hoping to carry that momentum into this week’s European fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club Bruges vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will be available to stream online live on TNT Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club Bruges vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Jan Breydel Stadion

The UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will be played at Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Club Bruges team news

The hosts' main injury concern is Gustaf Nilsson, who recently made a successful return from a calf issue, scoring within five minutes as a substitute, though he was absent for the weekend win in Leuven.

Additionally, Raphael Onyedika received a red card at San Siro, resulting in a one-match suspension that might open a rare starting opportunity for Hugo Vetlesen. Either Romeo Vermant or Ferran Jutgla is likely to lead the attack, with Hans Vanaken anchoring the midfield and veteran keeper Simon Mignolet guarding the net for Brugge.

Club Brugge possible XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Jashari, Vetlesen; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Vermant

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van den Heuvel, Mignolet, Jackers Defenders: Romero, Ordonez, Meijer, Boyata, Siquet, Mechele, De Cuyper, Spileers, Sabbe, Seys, Yameogo Midfielders: Onyedika, Balanta, Nielsen, Vanaken, Jashari Forwards: Skov Olsen, Tzolis, Jutgla, Vermant, Skoras, Talbi

Aston Villa team news

Having welcomed Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara back to the fold from long-term knee injuries, the Villans have just one fresh injury concern after Ross Barkley missed the trip to face Tottenham and is likely to be out for a few weeks.

Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery, once again faces a positive selection challenge regarding his starting striker. Ollie Watkins currently leads Aston Villa in Premier League goals with five, edging out Jhon Duran who has netted four, all as a substitute. However, Colombian international Duran recently scored a decisive goal against Bayern, started the match versus Bologna, and has tallied eight goals across all competitions.

With Barkley out and Kamara still regaining full fitness, the ex-Anderlecht pairing of Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana is expected to control the midfield for Villa in Bruges.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Duran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links