WATCH: Screamer! Cheshmi breaks Wales hearts with stunning stoppage-time strike
- Cheshmi fired in beautiful opening goal
- Broke deadlock eight minutes into stoppage time
- Iran went on to win 2-0 against Wales
WHAT HAPPENED? The defender was perfectly placed to pounce on a poor clearance from Wales midfielder Joe Allen and sent the ball sailing past Wales goalkeeper Joe Ward eight minutes into stoppage time in the second half.
It's heartbreak for Wales 💔— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 25, 2022
Iran score deep into stoppage time! ⏱️
IRAN SCORES IN THE 98th MINUTE 😱🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/5yPWevQ4YS— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wales' misery was made even worse three minutes later, when Ramin Rezaeian doubled Iran's lead to secure the three points. The result sees Iran move up to second in the group on three points ahead of England's clash with United States on Friday evening.
WHAT NEXT FOR IRAN AND WALES? The winners of today's game go on to face United States in their final game of the group, while Wales go into their clash with England in need of a win.
