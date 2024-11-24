How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women aim to extend their flawless start across all competitions as they prepare to host Manchester United Women at Kingsmeadow in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) showdown.

Having secured four consecutive WSL titles, Chelsea appear poised to defend their crown yet again. The Blues currently lead the standings, two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with the added advantage of a game in hand.

Manchester United, much like Chelsea, remain unbeaten this season, boasting six wins and three draws across nine matches in all competitions. However, their title ambitions have taken a hit following three successive league stalemates against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal, and Aston Villa.

The Red Devils hold the league's best defensive stats, a cornerstone of their unbeaten start to the campaign. Marc Skinner's side snapped a three-game winless streak with a win over Leicester City last weekend but will need to elevate their performance to match the hosts on Sunday.

A victory for the Red Devils could propel them into third place, just one point behind Manchester City. However, the task is made tougher by the absence of Ella Toone, who is sidelined with a calf injury, as they head to London to face the formidable league leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea will be without Kadeisha Buchanan, Sophie Ingle, Niamh Charles, Aniek Nouwen, Lauren James, and Sam Kerr, who remain sidelined. After rotating the squad midweek, manager Emma Hayes is expected to bring back key players like Hannah Hampton, Nathalie Bjorn, Sandy Baltimore, and Erin Cuthbert. Additionally, Maika Hamano and Ramirez are likely to return to the starting lineup, with the latter aiming to add to her three WSL goals this season.

Manchester United Women team news

The Red Devils, on the other hand, will travel without Lisa Naalsund, Evie Rabjohn, and Ella Toone, all nursing injuries. Elisabeth Terland is also ruled out after sustaining a groin problem in last weekend's victory over Leicester. On a brighter note, Leah Galton is set to be part of the squad after making her comeback as a substitute during Wednesday's League Cup win over Everton.

