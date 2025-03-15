How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women WSL League Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Chelsea FC Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the WSL Cup at Pride Park on Saturday.

With these two teams set to face off four times in a row across the League Cup, Champions League, and Women’s Super League, both sides will be determined to make a statement with an early win and a trophy on the line.

The Blues booked their place in a record-breaking sixth consecutive Women’s League Cup final by securing a 2-0 victory over West Ham United, whereas City dramatically reached the final, edging past Arsenal with a late winner. The two teams have already clashed once this season in the WSL, with Chelsea claiming a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

The match will be played at the Pride Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Sonia Bompastor has assured that Chelsea have no new injury worries heading into Saturday’s Women’s League Cup final against Manchester City.

The Blues will have the opportunity to secure the first major trophy of the season when they take the field at Pride Park in the early kickoff.

Sam Kerr remains sidelined as a long-term absentee, while Bompastor also confirmed that Naomi Girma, Maelys Mpome, Guro Reiten, and Keira Walsh will once again be unavailable for selection.

Manchester City Women team news

City have no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of their crucial final against Chelsea. They will be hoping to pick up the trophy and then ride on that momentum in the Champions League clash against the same opponents next week.

