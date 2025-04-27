How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women UWCL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Chelsea Women and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will take on Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-1 in the first leg and will be confident of wrapping up the second leg with an excellent performance. Chelsea have their task cut out and it will be a challenge for them to pull off a comeback.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN and TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona kick-off time

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea head into the second leg against Barcelona with a depleted squad. Lauren James is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, joining long-term absentee Sam Kerr, who continues her recovery from an ACL injury with no confirmed return date.

Defender Nathalie Björn was forced off in the first leg and is a doubt, which could mean another start for January signing Naomi Girma in central defense.

Despite these setbacks, Chelsea will look to build on their recent domestic form and hope for a quick start at Stamford Bridge to put pressure on the reigning champions

Barcelona team news

Barcelona travel to London in commanding form, having won the first leg 4-1 and boasting a near-full-strength squad. The holders have no major injury concerns reported ahead of the match and are expected to field their strongest lineup, including key players like Clàudia Pina, Aitana Bonmatí, and Alexia Putellas.

With a record of 17 consecutive two-legged Champions League ties won and eight straight victories in Europe since their opening defeat, Barcelona will look to maintain their momentum and secure a place in their fifth consecutive final.

