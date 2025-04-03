How to watch today's Chelsea vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as they look to solidify their place in the Premier League's top four.

The Blues entered the international break on the back of a 1-0 loss to rivals Arsenal and will be eager to bounce back with a statement victory. They currently occupy fourth place, trailing Nottingham Forest by five points while holding a narrow one-point lead over Manchester City, who are now without Erling Haaland for up to seven weeks due to injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's season hinges on their progress in the UEFA Europa League, as Ange Postecoglou's domestic campaign over the past two years has fallen short of expectations. However, securing silverware could be the key factor in determining whether the former Celtic manager extends his tenure beyond this season.

Spurs seemed to be gaining momentum before the March international break, staging a comeback to edge past AZ Alkmaar in Europe. However, their form in the Premier League has dipped, with just one point collected from their last three outings.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Chelsea and Spurs will be available to watch and stream live online on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has reason to be optimistic as Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke are expected to be available. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be fit enough to start. Both Palmer and Madueke, who missed international duty in March, have resumed training alongside Jackson, providing a timely boost ahead of this cross-London derby.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, Radu Dragusin is the only confirmed absentee for the trip to West London. Meanwhile, Lucas Bergvall, who pulled out of Sweden's squad due to illness, is likely to be available. However, Dejan Kulusevski, Kevin Danso, and Richarlison remain fitness concerns, with Kulusevski potentially making his return after a foot injury.

