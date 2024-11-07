How to watch today's Chelsea vs FC Noah Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Chelsea and FC Noah, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on FC Noah in the Europa Conference League at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea are heading into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Manchester United. They have two wins in their last five games and will be desperate to avoid a mid-week shocker in front of their home crowd. They have won the first two games in the competition and remain heavy favourites to add three more points to the bag.

Noah have four wins in their last five games and will be hoping they can pull off an upset away from home. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs FC Noah online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs FC Noah kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer is dealing with a minor knee issue, but he isn’t included in Chelsea’s European squad.

Jadon Sancho, who recently recovered from illness, could begin working on his match fitness after returning to training this week.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; Renato Veiga, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Enzo, Dewsbury-Hall; Sancho, Joao Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga Midfielders: Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

FC Noah team news

As for the visitors, left-back Gudmundur Thorarinsson exited early in their match against Rapid Vienna two weeks ago and is now sidelined alongside midfielder Martin Gambos.

Noah predicted XI: Cancarevic; Mendoza, Goncalo Silva, Muradyan, Hambardzumyan; Eteki, Oulad Omar, Sangare; Helder Ferreira, Goncalo Gregorio, Pinson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davidov, Čančarević, Coneglian, Ploshchadny Defenders: Muradyan, Þórarinsson, Pedro, Mendoza, Hambardzumyan, Miljković, Santos, Silva Midfielders: Dashyan, Baghramyan, Sangaré, Manvelyan, Oulad Omar, Eteki Forwards: Ferreira, Gregório, Aiás, Çinari, Avanesyan, Khudaverdyan, Petrosyan, Pinson

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Chelsea and Noah.

