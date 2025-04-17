+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
Watch live on TNT SportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea vs Legia WarszawaChelseaLegia WarszawaConference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and Legia Warszawa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to put the finishing touches on their Europa Conference League quarter-final when they welcome Legia Warsaw to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Blues are the favourites to lift the trophy and showed exactly why with a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg in Poland. With one foot already in the semi-finals, the return fixture should be a formality, but given their recent domestic struggles, Enzo Maresca's men could use a statement win to lift spirits around the Bridge.

Legia Warsaw, meanwhile, slumped to another defeat in the Ekstraklasa following last week's setback, and they appear outmatched once again heading into this second leg.

Chelsea's weekend 2-2 draw with Ipswich only added to their woes in the Premier League, where they've now won just five of their last 16 matches, leaving their hopes of a Champions League berth hanging by a thread.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Conference League quarter-final match between Chelsea and Legia Warsaw will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Final Stage
Stamford Bridge

The Conference League quarter-final match between Legia Warsaw and Chelsea will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestLEG
12
F. Joergensen
5
B. Badiashile
4
T. Adarabioyo
34
J. Acheampong
27
M. Gusto
32
T. George
24
R. James
19
J. Sancho
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
20
C. Palmer
18
C. Nkunku
1
K. Tobiasz
55
A. Jedrzejczyk
13
P. Wszolek
24
J. Ziolkowski
19
R. Vinagre
5
C. Goncalves
21
V. Bichakhchyan
8
R. Augustyniak
11
K. Chodyna
53
W. Urbanski
7
T. Pekhart

4-3-3

LEGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Feio

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 56

    J. Leszcynski

Chelsea team news

With the tie essentially wrapped up, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expected to rotate heavily, much like he did in the group stage clash against Astana. First-leg goalscorer George and fellow youngster Josh Acheampong are likely to feature again, with potential starts for academy products Mathis Amougou, Shumaira Mheuka, and Samuel Rak-Sakyi.

Among the senior names, Reece James could be handed minutes after remaining on the bench over the weekend, while Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Christopher Nkunku are all in line for recalls. Filip Jorgensen is expected to start in goal.

Legia Warszawa team news

On the flip side, Kosta Runjaic's side may also rotate, especially with a domestic cup final looming. He fielded a strong XI in Sunday's league loss to Jagiellonia, but squad management will be key in the run-in.

Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk return from European suspensions, although Ilya Shkurin remains ineligible and key attackers Marc Gual and Bartosz Kapustka are both serious injury doubts.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LEG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last match

LEG

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement