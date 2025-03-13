+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
watch on tnt sportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Copenhagen Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChelseaConference LeagueChelsea vs FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen

How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and FC Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Copenhagen in the second leg of the Conference League Round-of-16 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues won the first leg 2-1, with Reece James and Enzo Fernandes getting on the scoresheet. They will be confident of holding on to their lead, by picking up what could be their fourth win in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs FC Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chelsea vs FC Copenhagen kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Final Stage
Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs FC Copenhagen Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestFCK
1
R. Sanchez
5
B. Badiashile
4
T. Adarabioyo
3
M. Cucurella
23
T. Chalobah
20
C. Palmer
18
C. Nkunku
8
E. Fernandez
32
T. George
25
M. Caicedo
76
S. Mheuka
41
D. Ramaj
5
G. Pereira
4
M. Garananga
24
B. Meling
6
P. Hatzidiakos
22
G. Gocholeishvili
7
V. Claesson
17
V. Froholdt
30
E. Achouri
36
W. Clem
19
A. Chiakha

5-4-1

FCKAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jacob Neestrup

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

Chelsea continue to be without Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, and Marc Guiu, all sidelined with hamstring injuries. Mykhaylo Mudryk will serve a suspension.

Reece James and Malo Gusto were absent from the recent victory over Leicester and will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen also have several absentees, with Andreas Cornelius, Lukas Lerager, and Oliver Højer all dealing with unspecified issues, while Nicolai Boilesen and Kevin Diks remain out.

Roony Bardghji is nearing a return from an ACL injury but is unlikely to feature in this match. Thomas Delaney is doubtful and will be assessed before kickoff, while Marcos López is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FCK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 3 matches

FCK

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

4

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement