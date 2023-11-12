WATCH: Chelsea's Cole Palmer attempts to listen in on Manchester City squad huddle - only to be abruptly shoved away by former team-mate Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland moved quickly to stop Cole Palmer listening in on a Manchester City huddle in the latter stages of their draw with Chelsea.

City huddle up after conceding ate equaliser

Palmer cheekily attempts to eavesdrop

A smiling Haaland shoves former colleague away

WHAT HAPPENED? Palmer showed nerves of steel to convert a late penalty against the club he joined at the age of eight, levelling up a gloriously bonkers affair at 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in the 95th minute. As City attempted to regroup with a huddle before the restart, a familiar face loomed as Palmer cheekily tried to listen in on his former colleagues' plans. Haaland, though, was quick to spot the interloper and sent Palmer on his way with a playful shove.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scene was another little gem on a big day for Palmer. His ice-cold shrug celebration after his unerring spot-kick will be on the back page of every newspaper in the country. And his performances have sparked a debate around whether City were right to let their young winger leave.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND CITY? The pair face more big games when the Premier League resumes after the international break. Leaders City host second-place Liverpool while Chelsea travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle.