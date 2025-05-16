How to watch today's Celtic vs St Miren Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic face St. Mirren at Celtic Park on Saturday in the final match of the Scottish Premiership season, with the hosts set to celebrate their fourth consecutive league title in front of their home fans.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have enjoyed a dominant campaign, clinching the title with four games to spare and maintaining impressive form with five wins and a draw in their last six matches.

Celtic’s focus will soon shift to the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, where they could secure a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, but for now, the attention is on finishing the league season on a high and lifting the trophy after the final whistle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Premiership - Championship Group Celtic Park

The match will be played at Celtic Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic team news

Rodgers is expected to rotate his squad, resting several key players ahead of the cup final, though he will likely still field a strong side to maintain momentum and honour the occasion.

Celtic will be without Jota, who is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is also unavailable and a doubt for the cup final. James Forrest, the club’s most decorated player, is set to start as he seeks a goal to extend his remarkable scoring streak to 16 consecutive seasons.

St. Mirren team news

St. Mirren arrive in good form, unbeaten in their last four fixtures, and still have a chance to climb to fifth in the table if results elsewhere go their way.

Manager Stephen Robinson’s side have already secured a top-six finish and could qualify for the UEFA Conference League, depending on Dundee United’s result. St. Mirren will be without Elvis Bwomono due to injury, and Roland Idowu is a doubt after picking up a knock in their last match. The visitors are expected to field a largely unchanged lineup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links