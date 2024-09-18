How to watch today's Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Celtic and Slovan Bratislava, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Slovan Bratislava in their first Champions League game of the season at the Celtic Park on Wednesday.

As expected, Celtic have won their first five league games in the Premiership and will be favourites to win in this mid-week European fixture. The visitors are also unbeaten in six matches but Celtic's challenge will be too difficult for them to deal with in theory.

How to watch Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Celtic Park

The match will be played at the Celtic Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Maik Nawrocki is the sole injury concern for Celtic, with a calf issue likely ruling him out of this match.

New arrival Arne Engels made an immediate impression in his full debut and may retain his spot in the lineup.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor: Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Carter-Vickers, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, Iwata, Bernardo, Shaw, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Slovan Bratislava team news

Slovan will miss central defender Lukas Pauschek, who suffered a shoulder injury during the opening match of the league season last month.

There are no fresh injuries in the camp ahead of their Champions League opener.

Slovan Bratislava predicted XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer; Szoke, Kucka, Tolic; Barseghyan, Strelec, Weiss Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mikoláš, Trnovský, Hrdina, Takáč Defenders: Voet, Kashia, Wimmer, Bajrić, Medveděv, Vojtko, Blackman Midfielders: Weiss, Tolić, Barseghyan, Mustafić, Gajdoš, Kucka, Szöke, Ihnatenko, Savvidis Forwards: Isaac, Strelec, Marcelli, Mak, Sharani, Metsoko

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Celtic and Slovan Bratislava.

