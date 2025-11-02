This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
League Cup
team-logoCeltic
Hampden Park
team-logoRangers
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Celtic vs Rangers Scottish League Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and Old Firm start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's showdown at Hampden Park offers a fresh chapter in the Old Firm saga, as Celtic and Rangers square off in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

With turbulence swirling around both Glasgow giants, Sunday's Old Firm showdown in the Scottish League Cup semi-final has the feel of a season-defining moment. Whichever side emerges victorious at Hampden Park could well use it as a launchpad to steady the ship and spark momentum heading into winter.

Interim Celtic boss Martin O'Neill is looking to build on that emphatic 4-0 demolition of Partick Thistle in the last round, while rivals Rangers arrive off the back of a composed 2-0 win over Hibernian on September 20.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish League Cup match between Celtic and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

crest
League Cup - Final Stage
Hampden Park

The Scottish League Cup match between Celtic and Rangers will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 1 am ET on Sunday, November 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Rangers lineups

CelticHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestRAN
1
K. Schmeichel
6
A. Trusty
5
L. Scales
36
M. Saracchi
56
A. Ralston
23
S. Tounekti
38
D. Maeda
27
A. Engels
8
B. Nygren
42
C. McGregor
24
J. Kenny
1
J. Butland
24
N. Djiga
13
D. Cornelius
5
J. Souttar
30
J. Meghoma
10
M. Diomande
43
N. Raskin
99
Danilo
2
J. Tavernier
11
T. Aasgaard
9
Y. Chermiti

3-4-2-1

RANAway team crest

CEL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. O'Neill

RAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Roehl

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Celtic team news

Celtic, however, are being forced to lean heavily on their squad depth. Defensive stalwart Cameron Carter-Vickers and winger Jota remain sidelined long-term with knee injuries. To make matters worse, Alistair Johnson suffered a hamstring problem against Sturm Graz on October 23. As a result, the back line could take on a new look, with Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, and Kieran Tierney potentially forming a patched-up back four.

Going forward, with Jota unavailable, Celtic may lean on a blend of experience and youthful spark, possibly fielding James Forrest, Benjamin Nygren, Johnny Kenny, and Sebastian Tounekti in attack.

Rangers team news

Rangers are dealing with personnel issues of their own. Central defender Dujon Sterling and forward Rabbi Matondo are both ruled out, while Derek Cornelius remains a question mark due to swelling around his eye. Manager Philippe Rohl is expected to rely on Nasser Djiga and John Souttar as two key pieces of his back three, with a late call to be made on Cornelius ahead of goalkeeper Jack Butland.

There is some good news in the forward department: Danilo has been passed fit and could slot into a front line alongside rising talent Mikey Moore and the always lively Bojan Miovski.

Form

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CEL

Last 5 matches

RAN

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

