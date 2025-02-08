How to watch today's Celtic vs Raith Rovers Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish FA Cup match between Celtic and Raith Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Raith Rovers' impressive two-match winning streak in the Scottish FA Cup faces a stern challenge as they square off against a formidable Celtic FC at Celtic Park in the fifth round.

Celtic came out firing on all cylinders in their rescheduled Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday, thrashing Dundee FC 6-0 at home. Arne Engels and Daizen Maeda both bagged a brace, helping the Hoops restore their commanding 13-point lead at the summit of the table.

Now, Brendan Rodgers' side shifts focus to the Scottish Cup, where they punched their ticket to the fifth round with a 2-1 triumph over fellow Premiership outfit Kilmarnock. Celtic have been dominant in this competition, stringing together 11 consecutive victories across multiple editions, and will be heavily favoured to extend that streak.

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers started the new month on shaky ground, suffering a 3-1 defeat on the road to Dunfermline Athletic, their third loss in five Championship fixtures.

In their cup journey, Ian Murray’s men dispatched Linlithgow Rose with a 4-0 rout before edging past Championship rivals Falkirk 2-1 in regulation time to earn their spot in the fifth round. However, they now face an uphill battle against the reigning Scottish champions.

How to watch Celtic vs Raith Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Raith Rovers will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 2, and will be available to stream online live through Premier Sports Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Celtic vs Raith Rovers kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Celtic Park

The Scottish FA Cup match between Celtic and Raith Rovers will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Brendan Rodgers will have the luxury of selecting from nearly a full-strength squad, with James Forrest being the sole confirmed absentee for this clash.

Jota is in contention to make back-to-back starts for the Hoops following their emphatic 6-0 demolition of Dundee on Wednesday night.

With Celtic's Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich looming, Daizen Maeda is expected to get the nod in the starting XI, given he won't be available for next week's European fixture. Rodgers may also take this opportunity to rotate his squad, potentially handing starts to Johnny Kenny, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Yang Hyun-Jun.

Raith Rovers team news

On the other hand, Raith Rovers will be without the services of Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan, Shaun Byrne, George Gitau and Callum Smith. They will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Dunfermline Athletic, a result that could prompt Ian Murray to shake up his starting lineup.

One player almost certain to retain his spot is Dylan Easton, who has been a key attacking outlet for the Rovers, leading the team with seven league goals this season.

