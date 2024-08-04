How to watch today's Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celtic will kickstart their 2024-25 Scottish Premiership season with a game against Kilmarnock at the Celtic Park on Saturday.
Celtic will be eyeing their 55th league title victory this season to equal Rangers' record. They will be confident of defending the title. It's a trophy they have won in the last three seasons.
Kilmarnock ended the previous season with one win in their last five fixtures. They will hope to start this one in a much better manner.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Celtic vs Kilmarnock kick-off time
|Date:
|August 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Celtic Park
The match will be played at the Celtic Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Celtic might miss new signing Paulo Bernardo, who is working on his fitness after transferring from Benfica.
Maik Nawrocki has been absent from the squad for a few weeks and his availability remains uncertain.
Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Palma.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh
|Midfielders:
|Holm, McCarthy, Kwon, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Yang, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn, M. Johnston
Kilmarnock team news
For the visitors, defender Joe Wright is injured and Robbie Deas is suspended for the season opener.
Oliver Bainbridge could feature for Kilmarnock following his recent loan move from Sunderland.
Kilmarnock predicted XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Lyons, Findlay, Bainbridge; McKenzie, Donnelly, Watson; Armstrong, Vassell, Kennedy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|O'Hara, McCrorie
|Defenders:
|Mayo, Findlay, Lake Schilte Brown, Brannan, Ellis, Bainbridge
|Midfielders:
|Lyons, Armstrong, Watson, Mackay-Steven, Murray, Donnelly, Leslie, Polworth, Traynor
|Forwards:
|McKenzie, Thomas Vassell, Kennedy, Cameron, Anderson, Watkins, Wales
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/05/24
|Kilmarnock 0 - 5 Celtic
|Premiership
|17/02/24
|Celtic 1 - 1 Kilmarnock
|Premiership
|10/12/23
|Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Celtic
|Premiership
|07/10/23
|Celtic 3 - 1 Kilmarnock
|Premiership
|20/08/23
|Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Celtic
|League Cup