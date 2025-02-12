+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
Celtic Park
team-logo
Watch live on TNTStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Celtic vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueCeltic vs Bayern MunichCelticBayern Munich

How to watch the Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the first time in over a decade, Celtic have navigated their way beyond the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, setting up a high-stakes clash with Bundesliga frontrunners Bayern Munich under the lights at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' men had a relatively favorable run of fixtures in the league phase but made the most of their opportunities, sealing a top-24 finish with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over a lackluster Young Boys side at home last weekend. That momentum carried into the domestic scene, where they ran riot with a 5-0 demolition of Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup’s fifth round. Across all competitions, the Hoops have suffered just three defeats in 38 outings this season.

However, things haven’t been as smooth sailing for the Bavarians in the Champions League. They stumbled to a 3-0 defeat at Feyenoord’s De Kuip last month, marking their third loss of the competition after setbacks against Barcelona and Aston Villa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Celtic vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

CelticHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
K. Schmeichel
3
G. Taylor
20
C. Carter-Vickers
6
A. Trusty
2
A. Johnston
41
R. Hatate
27
A. Engels
42
C. McGregor
38
D. Maeda
10
N. Kuehn
9
A. Idah
1
M. Neuer
2
D. Upamecano
27
K. Laimer
3
M. Kim
22
R. Guerreiro
42
J. Musiala
45
A. Pavlovic
6
J. Kimmich
17
M. Olise
10
L. Sane
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Brendan Rodgers

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Celtic team news

On the transfer front, Ghanaian international Jeff Schlupp arrived at Celtic on loan from Crystal Palace in a last-minute winter window move. However, they’ll be without Japanese forward Daizen Maeda, who remains sidelined due to suspension following a red card against Young Boys.

Bayern Munich team news

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich continued to flex their Bundesliga dominance with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena. A pair of penalties from Harry Kane and a strike from Leroy Sane helped them extend their lead at the summit to eight points.

Bayern have key absences of their own, with star left-back Alphonso Davies ruled out due to a muscle strain. Japanese defender Hiroki Ito is also sidelined with a foot injury, while backup goalkeeper Dan Peretz remains a doubt for the trip to Glasgow.

Form

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CEL

Last 4 matches

FCB

0

Wins

1

Draw

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement