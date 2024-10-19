How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when they continue their league campaign after the international break against Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Los Blancos headed into the international break following a 2-0 win over Villarreal, with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior getting on the scoresheet for the reigning Spanish champions.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have picked up 21 points after nine La Liga rounds this season, which has left them in second place in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Barcelona, while the hosts find themselves in ninth spot with 13 points after nine games.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Estadio de Balaídos

The match will be played at the Estadio de Balaídos on Saturday, October 19, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

The hosts face a few absences due to suspensions as they prepare for the weekend clash, with both Iago Aspas, who's netted four goals in La Liga this season, and Ilaix Moriba unavailable following red cards in their recent match against Las Palmas.

The pair will join Jailson and Luca de la Torre on the sidelines, while Jonathan Bamba remains a doubt and will undergo a fitness assessment. Carl Starfelt is expected to recover from a minor knock and continue anchoring the defence.

With Aspas and Moriba out, Pablo Duran and Franco Cervi could have the opportunity to step into the starting lineup.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Cervi, Alvarez; Duran, Iglesias, Swedberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Guaita Defenders: Starfelt, Carreira, Aidoo, Alonso, Manquillo, Domínguez Midfielders: Moriba, Beltrán, Jailson, Swedberg, D. Rodríguez, Sotelo Forwards: Iglesias, Douvikas, Aspas, Cervi, Alfon, Bamba, Durán, Allende, Álvarez

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid face a few lineup changes as they prepare for their upcoming fixture. Thibaut Courtois remains a question mark due to his hip injury, likely leaving Andriy Lunin to hold his place in goal, while Dani Carvajal is sidelined for the season with a significant knee injury.

On a positive note, Los Blancos are expected to welcome back Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior, both of whom sustained knocks against Villarreal, while Dani Ceballos made his return to the bench against the same side.

Brahim Diaz and David Alaba are still unavailable, yet no additional setbacks were reported during the international break.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are also anticipated to feature, with Lucas Vazquez stepping in at right-back to fill the void left by Carvajal.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Vazquez, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rogrygo, Endrick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/10/24 Real Madrid 4-4 Celta Vigo LaLiga 08/26/23 Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid LaLiga 04/23/23 Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo LaLiga 08/21/22 Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid LaLiga 04/02/22 Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid LaLiga

