How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mallorca will be eager to recover from a humbling loss against Barcelona as they resume their La Liga campaign with a Friday night showdown against Celta Vigo at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos.

The away side endured a punishing 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Catalan giants earlier this week, leaving them desperate to turn the tide. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo approach this fixture brimming with confidence, fresh off a commanding 7-0 demolition of Salamanca UDS in the Copa del Rey's second round.

Celta's campaign under Claudio Giraldez has been a breath of fresh air compared to the more conservative approach of former boss Rafa Benítez. With 50 goals scored in their 15 league outings this season, their dynamic playing style has been a revelation, pulling them away from relegation worries and even hinting at a potential push for a top-seven finish.

Following Javier Aguirre’s exit to take charge of the Mexican national team, Mallorca handed the reins to Jagoba Arrasate, who made waves during his tenure at Osasuna. Tasked with steering Mallorca into the top half of the table, Arrasate's ambitions could extend to a coveted top-six or top-seven spot, with a dream of qualifying for European competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV and Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos on Friday, December 6, with kick-off at 8:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Celta will be missing Jailson and Luca de la Torre due to injuries, but Joseph Aidoo made his comeback in their midweek Copa del Rey match. Significant changes are expected from the cup lineup, with stalwarts such as Óscar Mingueza, Vicente Guaita, and veteran striker Iago Aspas returning to the fold.

At 37 years old, Aspas continues to shine, with five goals and three assists from 14 league appearances this season. The experienced forward is poised to lead Celta's attack once again on Friday night.

Mallorca team news

For Mallorca, injuries continue to sideline Copete, Toni Lato, and Iván Cuéllar, but the team emerged from their Barcelona defeat without picking up any new fitness concerns.

Head coach Jagoba Arrasate is unlikely to overhaul his starting XI. However, Dominik Greif is expected to reclaim his spot in goal, while Mateu Morey and Cyle Larin are likely to return to the lineup.

The visitors are tipped to deploy a 4-4-2 system, featuring Antonio Sánchez and Sergi Darder on the flanks. This could see Pablo Maffeo and Valery making way as Mallorca aim to get back on track in a competitive La Liga campaign.

