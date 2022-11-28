Brazil
WATCH: Casemiro crashes home! Man Utd star blasts in half-volley as Brazil snatch late lead over Switzerland
Peter McVitie
17:58 GMT 28/11/2022
- Casemiro scored after 83 minutes
- Goal came after Vincius had one ruled out
- Victory sees Brazil progress to last-16
WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Junior collected the ball on the left wing and squared to Rodrygo, who flicked it into the box for Casemiro to lash home and put his team in the lead after 83 minutes.
💥 Casemiro shatters the deadlock!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022
It's a hammer blow to Swiss hopes#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/U9hKhmOHQg
This strike by Casemiro was pure 🖼 pic.twitter.com/CpsVKtdzV0— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decisive goal, which came after Vinicius had one ruled out after a VAR review, secured a second win for Brazil in the World Cup and ensures they go through to the knockout rounds.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's team will take on Cameroon in their last game of the group stage on December 2.
