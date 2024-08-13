How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Cardiff and Bristol Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cardiff City will host Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Cardiff City could get only as far as the third round last season. They were defeated by Colchester 5-2 in the third round and the team will be hoping to go further into the competition this time around. Bristol Rovers will find it difficult to get past the first round - they exited the tournament in the first game itself last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cardiff vs Bristol Rovers kick-off time

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Cardiff vs Bristol Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Cardiff and Bristol Rovers will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates from the game.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

The hosts will still be missing Isaak Davies, Jamilu Collins, Kion Etete, and Ryotaro Tsunoda, all of whom are sidelined due to ongoing injuries.

Aaron Ramsey and Callum Robinson are likely to feature in what is expected to be a strong starting lineup for first game of the Carabao Cup.

Cardiff predicted XI: Horvath; Ng, Chambers, Goutas, O'Dowda; Siopis, Ralls; Tanner, Ramsey, Willock; Robinson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Alnwick, Turner, Dennis Defenders: Romeo, Goutas, McGuinness, Chambers, Bagan, Fagan-Walcott, T. Davies, Ng, Kpakio, Lawlor, Giles Midfielders: Siopis, Wintle, Ralls, Ramsey, O'Dowda, Turnbull, Willock, Robertson, King, K. Evans, Colwill, Tanner, Rinomhota, Conte, Gbadehan Forwards: Kanga, Méïté, El Ghazi, Ashford, Robinson

Bristol Rovers team news

For Bristol Rovers, summer recruit Jake Garrett might make his competitive debut for the club following his move from Blackburn Rovers.

Scott Sinclair and Promise Omochere are expected to feature up front for the visitors.

Bristol Rovers predicted XI: Griffiths; Moore, Wilson, Mola; Thomas, Conteh, Garrett, Bilongo; Hutchinson; Sinclair, Omochere.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths Defenders: Senior, Moore, J. Wilson, Mola, Ellison, Taylor, Forbes, Bilongo, Hunt Midfielders: Sinclair, Ward, Thomas, Garrett, Hutchinson, M. Anthony, Conteh, McCormick, Lindsay Forwards: Omochere, Sotiriou, Martin, J. Brown

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/08/24 Bristol Rovers 0 - 2 Cardiff City Friendly 12/08/16 Bristol Rovers E 1 - 0 Cardiff City League Cup 27/08/09 Cardiff City 3 - 1 Bristol Rovers League Cup 06/05/00 Cardiff City 1 - 0 Bristol Rovers League Cup 09/10/99 Bristol Rovers 1 - 1 Cardiff City League One

Useful links