How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cardiff will take on Watford in the Championship at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Watford are ninth in the standings whereas the hosts are 23rd. However, it won't be an easy game for the visitors due to their recent form which has seen them lose four games in a row. They will be desperate to end that run and return to winning ways.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cardiff vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cardiff vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cardiff team news

Cardiff City will be without Michael Reindorf, Aaron Ramsey, David Turnbull, and Isaak Davies for their upcoming fixture. However, no new injuries emerged following their FA Cup match against Sheffield United. Callum Robinson is set to return, having completed his suspension.

Watford team news

On the other side, Watford will miss Kevin Keben due to injury but otherwise have a fully fit squad for their trip to Wales.

They will be desperate to bring their losing run to an end with a win against Cardiff.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links