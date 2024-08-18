How to watch today's Cagliari vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma begin their first full season under manager Danielle De Rossi as they travel to Cagliari for their opening Serie A fixture of the 2024-25 season.

Daniele De Rossi made a strong impact at Roma last season after taking over from Jose Mourinho halfway through the campaign. The Italian manager revitalized the squad, guiding them to a sixth-place finish and securing a spot in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Cagliari will aim to avoid the problems they faced last season, where they struggled throughout and ended just one point above the relegation zone. Their preseason form has been less than impressive, with only one win from four matches.

Cagliari vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Sardegna Arena

The Serie A match between Cagliari and Roma will be played at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, August 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Cagliari vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports in the UK. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

Cagliari will be without the suspended Yerry Mina, but they anticipate having a fully fit squad for their Serie A opener.

This summer saw the departures of Alberto Dossena, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Nahitan Nandez, while Michel Adopo and Roberto Piccoli have joined the team on loan from Atalanta BC. Additionally, center-back Sebastiano Luperto has made the move south from Empoli, following Davide Nicola.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Wieteska, Luperto; Azzi, Marin, Adopo, Deiola, Augello; Luvumbo, Piccoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scuffet, Sherri, Ciocci Defenders: Mina, Wieteska, Palomino, Hatzidiakos, Luperto, Augello, Zortea, Zappa, Obert, Azzi, Di Pardo Midfielders: Marin, Makoumbou, Jankto, Prati, Viola, Adopo, Deiola, Felici Forwards: Lapadula, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Piccoli, Pereiro, Mutandwa

Roma team news

Although star players like Romelu Lukaku and Leonardo Spinazzola have departed from Roma this summer—and with Paulo Dybala potentially on his way out—new recruits Matias Soule, Enzo Le Fee, and Artem Dovbyk are expected to make their debuts on Sunday.

Soule is poised to step into the role previously held by Dybala, while Dovbyk will fill the spot left vacant by Lukaku up front. Le Fee is anticipated to take over from another Argentinian, Leandro Paredes, who is sidelined due to suspension.

Daniele De Rossi has reported no fitness issues among his squad, allowing him to deploy his strongest lineup, with Lorenzo Pellegrini leading as captain.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Le Fee, Cristante, Pellegrini; Soule, Dovbyk, El Shaarawy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Svilar, Ryan Defenders: Ndicka, Angeliño, Mancini, Smalling, Çelik, Kumbulla, Karsdorp, Dahl Midfielders: Paredes, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Cristante, Le Fée, Baldanzi, Bove, Pisilli Forwards: Dybala, Abraham, Dovbyk, Soulé, Shomurodov, El Shaarawy, Costa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/02/24 Roma 4-0 Cagliari Serie A 08/10/23 Cagliari 1-4 Roma Serie A 16/01/22 Roma 1-0 Cagliari Serie A 28/10/21 Cagliari 1-2 Roma Serie A 25/04/21 Cagliari 3-2 Roma Serie A

