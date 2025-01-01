How to watch today's Burnley vs Stoke City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Stoke, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on Stoke in the Championship at the Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Burnley are third in the standings and will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact.

Stoke are at the other end of the table in 18th place, and only recently managed to end their winless run with a victory against Sunderland.

How to watch Burnley vs Stoke online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Burnley vs Stoke kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The match will be played at the Turf Moor on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley are facing a significant injury crisis with several key players sidelined, including Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor, and Hannes Delcroix, all unavailable for selection.

Stoke team news

Stoke City are also contending with injury woes. Ben Pearson, Enda Stevens, Jordan Thompson, and Million Manhoef are doubtful, leaving coach Narcis Pelach with critical lineup decisions to address these absences.

