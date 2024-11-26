How to watch today's Burnley vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news

Burnley will take on Coventry in the Championship at the Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The hosts are fourth in the league standings, only two points behind leaders Leeds. With the top spot not far away, they will be hoping to pick up a third straight win in this mid-week fixture.

Coventry are 17th in the standings and are winless in their last three outings. They will be the more desperate team as they need points to climb up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The match will be played at Turf Moor on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

Burnley are grappling with a lengthy injury list, with Aaron Ramsey sidelined until late December and Josh Brownhill out for a few days.

Manager Scott Parker faces significant shortages, with Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, and Jordan Beyer all unavailable. In attack, Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, and Mike Tresor are ruled out until early next month.

Coventry team news

Coventry’s injury concerns are less severe but still notable, as goalkeeper Ben Wilson and forwards Haji Wright and Raphael Borges Rodrigues remain unavailable.

Midfielder Josh Eccles is suspended, while wing-back Jay Dasilva is a fitness doubt.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links