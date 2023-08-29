WATCH: Bukayo Saka gets emotional after being shown video of Arsenal fans vowing they would never sell him - even if it guaranteed Premier League title

Bukayo Saka was overcome with emotion after being shown a video which proved just how much Arsenal fans love him.

Saka reacts to fans' love for him

Clearly the feeling is mutual

Arsenal star bags trophy at PFA awards

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL showed Saka footage of various Gunners fans being asked whether they would sell the forward if it guaranteed an end to their wait for a Premier League title. Each of the Arsenal supporters questioned vowed that they would never sell their 'star boy' - a sentiment which clearly tugged on the England international's heartstrings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was speaking on the same night he was crowned the 2023 PFA Men's Young Player of the Year ahead of Manchester City star Erling Haaland. However, Haaland did at least get to toast being named the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year at a star-studded event at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Gunners star will be hoping to repay his fans' support when Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.