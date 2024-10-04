How to watch today's Brighton Women vs Aston Villa Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton won their first game of the season and then followed that up with a defeat in the second game. Aston Villa are still chasing their first win of the season in the league. It should be an exciting clash as both teams look to climb up the standings.

The match will be shown live on WSL YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Broadfield Stadium

The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Sophie Baggaley, Maria Thorisdottir, Vicky Losada, and Kirby are all in contention for a return to the starting lineup after sitting out the mid-week Cup fixture.

Nikita Parris, who led the attack midweek, could also be in line for her first league start since joining from Manchester United this summer.

Brighton predicted XI: Baggaley; Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali; Kirby, Losada, Olislagers, Pattinson; Seike, Vilamala, Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Poulter, Loeck, Baggaley Defenders: Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Carabalí, Olislagers, Auée, McLauchlan Midfielders: Losada, Čanković, Seike, Kirby, Rayner, Symonds, Haley, Stefanović, Rule Forwards: Masaka, Bremer, Parris, Vilamala, Agyemang

Aston Villa Women team news

As for the visitors, they are still missing the injured trio of Jill Baijings, Anna Leat, and Georgia Mullett.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Villa camp.

Aston Villa predicted XI: D'Angelo; Maritz, Patten, Parker, Tomas; Hanson, Nobbs; Grant, Kearns, Dali; Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers: D’Angelo, Poor Defenders: Mayling, Tomás, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Staniforth, Kearns, Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Daly, Robinson, Salmon, Leon, Hanson, Grant, Nunes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1 Aston Villa WSL 08/02/24 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 P Aston Villa WSL Cup 18/12/23 Aston Villa 1 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion WSL 12/02/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 6 Aston Villa WSL 04/02/23 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion WSL

