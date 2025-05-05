How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a shock midweek slip-up against Aston Villa, Arsenal Women are eyeing a swift response when they make the trip south to face Brighton & Hove Albion Women at Broadfield Stadium on Monday in the Women's Super League.

With just two matches left to play, the Gunners sit second in the table and can ill afford any further hiccups in their chase to finish strong. Meanwhile, Brighton are enjoying a solid campaign of their own, entering the penultimate round in fifth after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Everton—Nikita Parris striking the decisive blow.

That said, history isn't on the Seagulls' side. They've never scored a home goal against Arsenal, let alone taken points off them on their own patch.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Brighton and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Broadfield Stadium

The WSL match between Brighton and Arsenal will be played at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Monday, May 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Brighton will once again be without Madison Haley due to injury, and there's still uncertainty surrounding Vicky Losada, who is battling to be fit in time for what could be her final home appearance of the season. Defender Jorelyn Carabalí could make the bench after returning to full training, offering a potential boost to the back line.

However, they'll be missing in-form forward Michelle Agyemang, who is ineligible to face her parent club after netting in each of Brighton's last two outings.

Arsenal Women team news

As for Arsenal, defensive duo Laia Codina and Lina Hurtig remain sidelined, while goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar will need to prove her fitness after sitting out the loss to Villa.

After shuffling the pack midweek, expect to see familiar faces return to the fold. Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Frida Maanum, Kim Little, and Caitlin Foord are all in line for recalls, while Alessia Russo, who shares the WSL's golden boot lead with 12 goals, is set to spearhead the attack as Arsenal look to get back to winning ways.

