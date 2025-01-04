How to watch today's Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will break away from their recent string of London fixtures as they travel to the South Coast for a Saturday evening Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton began the season on solid footing, but their form has taken a dip in recent weeks. The Seagulls are now without a win in seven matches, a stretch that has left them sitting in 10th place. Despite this downturn, their five draws during this period have kept them within touching distance of European qualification. With 27 points, they trail Bournemouth in seventh by three points and the top five by five.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to keep their title ambitions alive, although Liverpool have widened the gap at the summit to six points, with the Reds holding a game in hand. While the Gunners face an uphill battle, securing victory this weekend would maintain their slim hopes. Mikel Arteta's men are enjoying a purple patch, remaining unbeaten in their last nine league outings.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at Amex Stadium on Saturday, January 4, with kick-off at 5:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton manager Hurzeler is optimistic about Pervis Estupinan's availability after the left-back missed the Aston Villa match due to illness. Adam Webster also has a slim chance of returning from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for 13 games. Meanwhile, Jack Hinshelwood (knee) is nearing full fitness. However, the Seagulls will be without Danny Welbeck (ankle), Mats Wieffer (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), James Milner (hamstring), and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe).

Additionally, the January transfer window has officially brought Diego Gomez to Brighton for £11 million from Inter Miami. However, the midfielder is not expected to make his debut against Arsenal this weekend.

Arsenal team news

However, Arsenal's midweek success came at a cost, as Jurrien Timber picked up a yellow card, resulting in a suspension. This compounds their defensive concerns, with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu still sidelined by knee injuries, leaving Arteta without a recognised right-back. Unless the manager opts for a bold move by starting 18-year-old Joshua Nichols, Thomas Partey is expected to continue filling in as a makeshift full-back. This tactical shift could pave the way for Declan Rice or Kai Havertz, who missed the Brentford win due to illness, to reclaim a spot in midfield.

On the attacking front, Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Raheem Sterling (knee) remain unavailable. Arteta handed Ethan Nwaneri his first Premier League start against Brentford, but the 17-year-old may make way for more experienced options given the short turnaround between matches.

