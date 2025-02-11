+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
Municipal du Roudourou
team-logo
Watch live on TNT SportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Brest vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueBrest vs Paris Saint-GermainBrest

How to watch the Champions League match between Brest and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brest will take on PSG in the first leg of the Champions League knockout-phase play-offs at the Municipal du Roudourou Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams are on 13 points in the tournament - the hosts are 18th and the visitors are 15th in the standings.

PSG are unbeaten in the league but they have failed to carry that form into the Champions League. Against fellow Ligue 1 competitors though, the French champions will be confident of getting what would be their fifth in a row across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brest vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brest vs PSG kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Municipal du Roudourou

The match will be played at the Municipal du Roudourou Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

BrestHome team crest

4-1-2-1-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
40
M. Bizot
6
E. Fernandes
44
S. Coulibaly
7
K. Lala
22
M. Haidara
5
B. Chardonnet
9
K. Doumbia
8
H. Magnetti
45
M. Camara
19
L. Ajorque
14
M. Balde
1
G. Donnarumma
51
W. Pacho
5
Marquinhos
2
A. Hakimi
25
N. Mendes
8
F. Ruiz
87
J. Neves
17
Vitinha
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
29
B. Barcola
10
O. Dembele

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eric Roy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brest team news

As for Brest, Bradley Locko remains sidelined with a leg injury, while Karamoko Dembele is dealing with a muscle issue.

Midfielder Jonas Martin is also nursing a muscular problem and is unlikely to be available.

PSG team news

PSG confirmed that both Warren Zaire-Emery and fellow youngster Ibrahim Mbaye are undergoing treatment for ankle sprains.

Aside from their absence, the French champions have no other injury concerns ahead of their short trip to the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

January arrival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to make his Champions League debut in this fixture.

Form

B29
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

B29

Last 5 matches

PSG

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

8

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement