Summer Olympics
Parc des Princes
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Brazil Women vs USWNT Olympics Gold Medal final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between Brazil and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news

The 2024 Olympic women's soccer tournament is set to wrap up in Paris on Saturday with the United States set to take on Brazil in the gold-medal finale.

The USWNT are aiming for a record fifth gold medal in women's soccer and first since 2012. Brazil, on the other hand, are set to make their third appearance in the final.

While the USWNT has been a dominant force throughout the tournament under new coach Emma Hayes, winning all of their games, Brazil had a rough group stage before beating World Cup holders Spain and hosts France in the knockout rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs USA kick-off time

Date:Saturday, August 10, 2024
Kick-off time:4:00 pm BST
Venue:Parc des Princes

The 2024 Summer Olympics gold-medal match between Brazil Women and USWNT will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Saturday, August 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brazil vs USA online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics gold-medal match between Brazil Women and USWNT will be available to watch and stream online live through discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Brazil will be without several key players in the gold medal match, as defenders Antonia, Rafaelle Souza and Tamires are expected to miss out. Moreover, Lauren Leal will need to be assessed after being forced off late in their semifinal clash.

However, the Selecao will receive a major boost with the return of legendary forward Marta, who is set to make her final appearance in a major international tournament after serving a two-match suspension. The 37-year-old icon will be eager to end her illustrious career on a high note.

Gabi Portilho has been a revelation for Brazil, finding the back of the net in their previous two upset victories over France and Spain. The Corinthians striker will look to continue her hot streak and spearhead Brazil's attack against the mighty USA.

Brazil possible XI: Lorena; Thais, Lauren, Tarciane; Ludmila, Duda, Yaya, Yasmim; Jheniffer, Marta, Portilho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lorena, Taina
Defenders:Antonia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Tamires, Yasmin, Ferreira
Midfielders:Sampaio, Yaya, Ana Vitoria
Forwards:Kerolin, Adriana, Jheniffer, Ludmila, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portilho

USA team news

The USA is likely to maintain an unchanged starting lineup for the final, provided there are no new injury concerns. Naomi Girma has emerged as one of the standout players of the tournament and will aim to deliver another solid defensive performance as she takes her place in the back four on Saturday.

In the attacking front, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman will continue to lead the charge, each having scored three goals during the 2024 Olympics. With their impressive form, they will be looking to make a significant impact in the gold medal match.

USA possible XI:Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Horan, Coffey, Lavelle; Rodman, Swanson, Rodman

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Naeher, Murphyw
Defenders:Fox, Krueger, Girma, Sonnett, Davidson, Nighswonger, Sams
Midfielders:Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune
Forwards:Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/03/24USA 1-0 BrazilCONCACAF Gold Cup, Women
23/02/23USA 2-1 BrazilSheBelieves Cup
22/02/21USA 2-0 BrazilSheBelieves Cup
06/03/19USA 1-0 BrazilSheBelieves Cup
03/08/18USA 4-1 BrazilTournament of Nations, Women

