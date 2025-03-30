How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Manchester City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Bournemouth and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City head to the south coast to battle Bournemouth for the final spot in the 2024-25 FA Cup semi-finals, with Pep Guardiola's last shot at silverware this season hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the Cherries, enjoying a much-improved campaign, aim to carve their name into club history on Sunday.

These sides have already clashed at the Vitality Stadium this season, where Bournemouth claimed their first-ever victory over City in 22 attempts, a 2-1 triumph secured by goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson.

With their Champions League run cut short and the Premier League title race all but out of reach, City must now turn to the FA Cup, where just three wins separate them from an eighth triumph in the competition.

Bournemouth's hopes of European football have taken a hit with a 1W-1D-4L league run, including three home defeats, with their only win in that stretch coming against rock-bottom Southampton. However, they've already eliminated two Premier League opponents in the FA Cup and, with the traditional 'Big Six' out of the picture, could see a clear route to an unprecedented trophy if they can pull off another upset.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on STV and ITV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Vitality Stadium

This FA Cup quarter-final match will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Kick-off is set for 4:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth welcomed Marcos Senesi and Julian Araujo back to training before the international break, with Andoni Iraola suggesting both could be available for selection. However, the Cherries remain without Adam Smith (knock), Illia Zabarnyi (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (undisclosed issue), and Enes Unal (knee).

Manchester City team news

For Manchester City, Bernardo Silva sat out Portugal's international fixtures due to injury and remains a doubt. On a positive note, Ederson is expected to recover in time. However, John Stones (thigh), Rodri (ACL tear), Manuel Akanji (groin), and Nathan Ake (ankle) are all unavailable for Pep Guardiola's side.

