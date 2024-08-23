How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news

The 2024/25 Bundesliga season kicks off as Bayer Leverkusen begin their title defense against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Leverkusen shocked the football world last season by not only securing their first Bundesliga championship but also completing an unbeaten run in both the league and domestic cup. They aim to maintain this incredible form as they open their title defense on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Gladbach had a flawless pre-season, winning all seven of their friendly matches, and began the new campaign with a cup victory over Aue. However, they faced mostly low-caliber opponents, and their previous domestic season ended poorly with no wins in their last six matches.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Borussia-Park

The match will be played at the Borussia-Park on Friday, August 23, with kick-off at 7:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The home side will have the option to include their first-choice centre-back Nico Elvedi and winger Robin Hack, who was the club's leading goal-scorer last season.

However, the hosts will be missing midfielder Borges Sanches and goalkeeper Jan Olschowsky, both sidelined with knee injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible XI: Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Elvedi, Netz; Reitz, Weigl; Honorat, Stoger, Hack; Kleindienst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Omlin, Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel Defenders: Itakura, Elvedi, Scally, Netz, Chiarodia, Lainer, Friedrich, Ullrich Midfielders: Koné, Weigl, Neuhaus, Stöger, Honorat, Reitz, N'Goumou, Borges Sanches, Hack, Fraulo, Sander Forwards: Pléa, Ranos, Kleindienst, Čvančara, Fukuda, Herrmann

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Martin Terrier is eligible for selection in the league despite his red card and will not face a suspension.

In other news, Exequiel Palacios is unavailable, which likely means Granit Xhaka will be paired with Aleix Garcia in the midfield.

Bayer Leverkusen may also bring back regular starters like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Alejandro Grimaldo, all of whom came off the bench in the match against Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hrádecký, Kovar, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Kossounou, Hincapié, Tah, Arthur, Belocian, Natali, Fofana, Hawighorst Midfielders: Xhaka, Frimpong, Palacios, Grimaldo, García, Andrich, Tella, Puerta, Aourir, Onyeka, Marsenic Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Adli, Schick, Hložek, Hofmann, Terrier

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/01/24 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 26/08/23 Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 21/05/23 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 22/01/23 Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 15/01/22 Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga

