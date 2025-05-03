+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Borussia Dortmund vs WolfsburgBundesligaBorussia DortmundWolfsburg

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund look a side reborn under Niko Kovac, with their push for a top-four Bundesliga finish gaining serious traction ahead of Wolfsburg's trip to the Westfalenstadion.

The hosts have climbed to sixth thanks to a solid run since Kovac's arrival, picking up six wins, a draw, and four losses in his early tenure.

In stark contrast, Ralph Hasenhuttl's Wolfsburg have fallen off a cliff. They're winless in seven and slumped to 12th, managing just two points from that miserable run.

Still, their away record gives them a glimmer of hope, only Bayern, Leverkusen, and Bremen have picked up more wins on the road than their seven.

The problem? They've been hopeless at home, with just three victories in 15 attempts. Even worse, Wolfsburg have coughed up a whopping 17 points from winning positions, a figure only Stuttgart have outdone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

In terms of team news, Emre Can could be pushed back into midfield due to injuries to Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Gross, likely partnering Felix Nmecha. Up front, with Maximilian Beier out until late May due to an ankle knock, expect Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi to provide support for in-form striker Serhou Guirassy.

Defensively, Dortmund are stretched, too. Nico Schlotterbeck is out, meaning Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, and Ramy Bensebaini—who started in the back three against Hoffenheim, should hold the line again.

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are without suspended midfield anchor Maximilian Arnold and injured Mattias Svanberg, so Bence Dardai and Yannick Gerhardt may be thrown into the engine room. Up top, Jonas Wind and Mohamed Amoura could flank Patrick Wimmer, with Kevin Behrens unavailable.

In defence, injuries have ravaged Hasenhuttl's options, with Kevin Paredes, Rogerio, and Sebastiaan Bornauw all ruled out. That leaves Kilian Fischer, Denis Vavro, and Konstantinos Koulierakis as the likely centre-back trio, with Jakub Kaminski and Joakim Maehle expected to operate as wing-backs.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

WOB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

WOB

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

