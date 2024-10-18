How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs St Pauli Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and St. Pauli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be eager to get back to winning ways this Friday evening as they host newly promoted FC St. Pauli in Bundesliga action.

After the international break, the Bundesliga returns with an exciting clash between Dortmund and St. Pauli to kick off the weekend. Both teams, backed by passionate fanbases, will be vying for a crucial three points at the iconic Westfalenstadion.

The Black and Yellows have been flawless on home turf this season, but their away performances have fallen short of expectations. Their recent defeat to Union Berlin left Borussia Dortmund trailing Bayern Munich by four points in the title race. Determined to regain momentum, they’ll be aiming for a decisive victory over St. Pauli to close the gap at the top.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs St. Pauli kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday, October 18, with kick-off at 7:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Nuri Sahin's BVB side will once again be missing Karim Adeyemi, Julien Duranville (both dealing with thigh injuries), and Gio Reyna. Yan Couto is also out due to a muscle injury, while Julian Ryerson has been suffering from the flu, and Niklas Sule is recuperating from a stomach bug.

Maximilian Beier left the German Under-21 camp early after feeling unwell on Monday and is now a doubt for the match. It will be intriguing to see whether Sahin opts for significant changes to the lineup that suffered defeat in Berlin two weeks ago.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Gittens, Brandt, Malen; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

St. Pauli team news

Scoring has been a major challenge for St. Pauli this season, having found the back of the net only four times in the Bundesliga so far. The winners of last season's 2. Bundesliga have displayed some defensive solidity and will aim to frustrate Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

St. Pauli face their own injury challenges, with star attacking player Elias Saad among those ruled out for approximately four weeks due to an ankle injury. Johannes Eggestein will be essential in leading the attack for St. Pauli this Friday, while winger Oladapo Afolayan could also create problems for the BVB defense.

Simon Zoller is battling a muscle injury, and Eric Smith along with Connor Metcalfe are both dealing with issues related to their adductors. Moreover, Robert Wagner is in recovery from tonsillitis.

St. Pauli possible XI: Vasilj; Saliakas, Wahl, Smith, Mets, Irvine; Wagner, Treu; Afolayan, Eggestein, Guilavogui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vasilj, Voll, Burchert, Ahlers Defenders: Irvine, Sinani, Saliakas, Metcalfe, Boukhalfa, Wagner, Ahlstrand, Banks, Treu, Ritzka Midfielders: Mets, Dzwigala, Smith, Stevens, Nemeth, Wahl, Dahaba Forwards: Guilavogui, Saad, Eggestein, Afolayan, Zoller, Maurides, Albers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/19/22 FC St. Pauli 2-1 Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal 07/14/16 Borussia Dortmund 3-2 FC St. Pauli Club Friendly Games 09/08/15 FC St. Pauli 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly Games 10/29/14 FC St. Pauli 0-3 Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal 02/19/11 Borussia Dortmund 2-0 FC St. Pauli Bundesliga

