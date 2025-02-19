How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, have a golden opportunity to salvage their campaign with another deep run in Europe as they prepare to take on a Sporting CP side still reeling from last week’s drubbing.

Despite their impressive journey to the Champions League final last term, Dortmund struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga—a pattern that has persisted this season, even with Niko Kovač now at the helm after replacing Nuri Şahin.

They delivered a stunning yet emphatic 3-0 thrashing of Sporting CP at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the first leg last weekend. However, their momentum took a hit as they endured an equally, if not even more, humbling defeat against a struggling Bochum side in the league just days later.

Sporting were left battered and bruised following their 3-0 defeat to Dortmund in Lisbon, where second-half goals from Serhou Guirassy, Pascal Groß, and Karim Adeyemi all but sealed their fate in a competition they had high hopes of making a deep run in.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany on Wednesday, February 19, with kick-off at 5:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 8 F. Nmecha Injuries and Suspensions 11 N. Santos

21 G. Catamo

5 H. Morita

23 D. Braganca

3 J. St. Juste

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for team news, Dortmund remain without the services of Felix Nmecha and Filippo Mané, who are sidelined with long-term injuries, while Ramy Bensebaini remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a muscle issue that has kept him out of the last two matches.

Sporting CP team news

On Sporting's side, Carney Chukwuemeka has returned to training after a knee problem and could be available for selection. Meanwhile, Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand is back from suspension and may feature this week. However, Sporting are still missing key long-term absentees, including Nuno Santos and Pedro Gonçalves, while Daniel Bragança, Geny Catamo, and Hidemasa Morita also remain unavailable.

