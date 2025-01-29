How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Dortmund have won four of their seven games in this European competition so far and will be hoping to climb up from their 14th spot in the standings.

Shakhtar are down in 27th place but their morale will have been boosted by the recent 2-0 win over Brest. Dortmund might prove to be too difficult a challenge to crack for them.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund’s injury concerns are minimal. They will need to manage without midfielder Felix Nmecha and central defender Niklas Süle for this match.

Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Meanwhile, Lassina Traoré could step up to spearhead the attack on Tuesday.

Forward Eguinaldo remains sidelined and is not expected to return until mid-February.

