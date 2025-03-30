How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund face a crucial showdown on Sunday, as their slim chances of securing European qualification could take a major hit when they welcome Mainz 05 to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga.

Back on home soil after the international break, Dortmund have a prime opportunity to get back on track, having won 10 of their 26 league outings so far. After stringing together consecutive league victories for the first time this season, Dortmund stumbled in back-to-back matches, failing to find the back of the net in defeats to Augsburg and Leipzig. Niko Kovac's squad now trails the Champions League places by ten points, though they still have a pathway to qualification if they can lift this year's trophy.

Mainz, however, have been in fine form, picking up 13 victories in the same stretch, and will fancy their chances. The biggest test for the visitors now is recapturing the momentum they built before the two-week hiatus, a break that may have arrived at the worst possible moment for Bo Henriksen's men. Heading into this round of Bundesliga action, they find themselves riding high in third place, with Champions League qualification no longer just a dream but a genuine possibility.

They've been one of the league's in-form sides, collecting 14 of the last 18 points on offer, courtesy of four wins and two draws in their previous six outings. However, despite twice going ahead against Freiburg, they couldn't put the game to bed and were pegged back each time, ultimately missing out on a crucial victory.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Ahead of this encounter, Dortmund will be without midfield duo Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha, though the latter's absence is expected to be brief due to illness. At the back, Waldemar Anton could be deployed in midfield alongside Pascal Gross, offering extra protection to a central defensive pairing of Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Going forward, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi are likely to operate on the flanks, while Serhou Guirassy leads the line with support from Julian Brandt in an attacking midfield role.

Mainz 05 team news

As for Mainz, their injury concerns are minimal, with Stefan Bell the only confirmed absentee. However, they will have to cope without Dominik Kohr, who is suspended following his red card against Freiburg.

A defensive trio of Danny da Costa, Moritz Jenz, and Andreas Hanche-Olsen could anchor the backline, with Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri expected to marshal the midfield. Meanwhile, the suspension of Philipp Mwene opens the door for Silvan Widmer and Anthony Caci to take on wingback duties.

