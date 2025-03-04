How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will take on Lille in the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Dortmund will be chasing their third win in a row, and getting a win at home before the second leg will be a top priority for them.

Lille have had three losses in their last five outings, including one in their most recent fixture. They can't afford to be complacent, as the Bundesliga side will be upping their game.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 8 F. Nmecha Injuries and Suspensions 23 E. Zhegrova

14 S. Umtiti

22 Tiago Santos

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund enter their Champions League match against Lille with a mix of optimism and challenges. The team has been in fine form recently, recording back-to-back Bundesliga victories over Union Berlin and St. Pauli. However, they still have to manage without Felix Nmecha, who is out with a knee injury.

Julian Ryerson is doubtful due to illness. Carney Chukwuemeka, a winter signing, is also uncertain for the match. Despite these concerns, Dortmund is expected to field a strong lineup, with Serhou Guirassy leading the attack after his impressive recent performances.

Lille team news

Lille, on the other hand, faces significant challenges as they aim to advance past the Round-of-16 stage. The team will be without Edon Zhegrova, Samuel Umtiti, and Tiago Santos due to injuries.

Thomas Meunier, a former Dortmund player, is expected to start at right-back for Lille. The team's ability to convert chances effectively will be crucial as they seek to take advantage of any opportunities against Dortmund.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BVB Last 2 matches LIL 0 Wins 2 Draws 0 Wins Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Lille

Lille 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

