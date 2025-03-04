+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Signal Iduna Park
How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news

Borussia Dortmund will take on Lille in the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Dortmund will be chasing their third win in a row, and getting a win at home before the second leg will be a top priority for them.

Lille have had three losses in their last five outings, including one in their most recent fixture. They can't afford to be complacent, as the Bundesliga side will be upping their game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIL
1
G. Kobel
26
J. Ryerson
23
E. Can
4
N. Schlotterbeck
5
R. Bensebaini
10
J. Brandt
27
K. Adeyemi
43
J. Gittens
20
M. Sabitzer
13
P. Gross
9
S. Guirassy
30
L. Chevalier
12
T. Meunier
18
B. Diakite
5
G. Gudmundsson
4
A. Ribeiro
7
H. Haraldsson
20
M. Bakker
21
B. Andre
32
A. Bouaddi
17
N. Mukau
9
J. David

4-2-3-1

LILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Niko Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Genesio

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 23

    E. Zhegrova

  • 14

    S. Umtiti

  • 22

    Tiago Santos

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund enter their Champions League match against Lille with a mix of optimism and challenges. The team has been in fine form recently, recording back-to-back Bundesliga victories over Union Berlin and St. Pauli. However, they still have to manage without Felix Nmecha, who is out with a knee injury.

Julian Ryerson is doubtful due to illness. Carney Chukwuemeka, a winter signing, is also uncertain for the match. Despite these concerns, Dortmund is expected to field a strong lineup, with Serhou Guirassy leading the attack after his impressive recent performances.

Lille team news

Lille, on the other hand, faces significant challenges as they aim to advance past the Round-of-16 stage. The team will be without Edon Zhegrova, Samuel Umtiti, and Tiago Santos due to injuries.

Thomas Meunier, a former Dortmund player, is expected to start at right-back for Lille. The team's ability to convert chances effectively will be crucial as they seek to take advantage of any opportunities against Dortmund.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

LIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 2 matches

LIL

0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

