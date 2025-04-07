+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Bologna vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bologna vs SSC Napoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 31 in Serie A draws to a close with a blockbuster encounter under the lights at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, where high-flying Bologna welcome title-chasing Napoli. It's a clash loaded with Champions League implications, as just eight points separate second from fourth in a tightly contested top-four race.

Bologna's remarkable season continues to gather steam, and their ambitions reached new heights midweek with a commanding 3-0 win over Empoli in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Now, Vincenzo Italiano's in-form side return to league duties for a high-stakes showdown against title contenders Napoli at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Despite losing head coach Thiago Motta and star duo Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, Bologna have exceeded all expectations under former Fiorentina boss Italiano. They enter the weekend comfortably inside the Serie A top four and firmly in the mix for a historic UEFA Champions League berth.

Napoli, under the ever-pragmatic Antonio Conte, continue to churn out results in classic Conte fashion—solid, unspectacular, but effective. The Partenopei remain in striking distance of defending champions Inter Milan, with last weekend's 2-1 triumph over AC Milan keeping their Scudetto bid alive. Goals from Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku gave them the edge before Luka Jovic netted late for the Rossoneri.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli will be played at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, April 7, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bologna vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

Bologna

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

NAP
34
F. Ravaglia
31
S. Beukema
2
E. Holm
26
J. Lucumi
22
C. Lykogiannis
11
D. Ndoye
18
T. Pobega
8
R. Freuler
21
J. Odgaard
30
B. Dominguez
9
S. Castro
1
A. Meret
17
M. Olivera
22
G. Di Lorenzo
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
6
B. Gilmour
68
S. Lobotka
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
21
M. Politano
11
R. Lukaku
7
David Neres

4-3-3

NAP

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  V. Italiano

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  A. Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bologna team news

There are a few selection decisions looming for the hosts. Santiago Castro is pushing to reclaim his starting spot for Bologna, though Thijs Dallinga made a strong case with a midweek brace.

SSC Napoli team news

For Napoli, Scott McTominay is set to return to the XI after missing out last week through illness, while Davide Calabria faces a spell on the sidelines with a leg injury—Emil Holm is expected to deputize.

The only confirmed absentees for Napoli are Leonardo Spinazzola and backup goalkeeper Nikita Contini, both nursing injuries.

Form

BOL
Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NAP
Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOL

Last 5 matches

NAP

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

