How to watch today's Bologna vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With Champions League football hanging in the balance, Bologna and Juventus are set for a high-stakes showdown at the Stadio Dall’Ara on Sunday, a clash that could shape the top-four race in Serie A.

Just a single point separates the two sides, but if Thiago Motta's men manage to take all three at home, they'll leapfrog Juve in the standings with only three rounds remaining.

Bologna enter the weekend still stewing over Monday's goalless stalemate against Udinese, a missed opportunity that saw them slip behind Juventus into fifth. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri did just enough to edge past Monza 2-0, holding firm even after going down to 10 men for the entire second half, a gritty response from a side under pressure.

With the Coppa Italia final looming and a spot in Europe's elite competition within reach, this month could define Bologna's campaign. But Juve are walking a tightrope of their own, one misstep could prove fatal with so many clubs breathing down their necks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be available to watch live on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Dan Ndoye remains sidelined with a knock, though Bologna are hopeful he'll recover in time for their cup final.

Juventus team news

On the other side, Kenan Yildiz begins a two-match ban after seeing red last weekend, while Lloyd Kelly is out with a muscle issue.

There is some good news for Juve, with Dusan Vlahovic pushing for a spot on the bench, though Teun Koopmeiners and Federico Gatti are more likely to return the following week.

