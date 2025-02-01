How to watch today's Bologna vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After wrapping up their Champions League journey in midweek, Bologna turn their attention back to Serie A with a crucial clash against Como at Stadio Dall'Ara on Saturday evening, as they look to boost their European qualification hopes.

Despite a somewhat underwhelming Champions League campaign, Vincenzo Italiano's side managed to remain unbeaten in 2025, capping it off with a 1-1 draw against Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon as the league phase concluded on Wednesday.

Sitting eighth in the Serie A standings, nestled between Roma and AC Milan, Bologna are still within striking distance of the European spots, as they seek to emulate their impressive fifth-place finish from last season.

Como, initially finding life tough on their long-awaited return to the top flight, have recently hit their stride and nearly secured a season double over title contenders Atalanta last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bologna vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Como will be played at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Saturday, February 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Bologna will be bolstered by the return of midfield anchor Remo Freuler, who is available again after serving a UEFA suspension, while Jhon Lucumi is expected to recover from illness. However, they remain without Riccardo Orsolini, sidelined through injury.

Lewis Ferguson is a doubt after straining his thigh while taking a corner on Wednesday, with Michel Aebischer and Nicolo Cambiaghi also needing late fitness assessments.

After rotating his lineup in midweek, head coach Vicenzo Italiano is set to recall several regular starters, including first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Benjamin Dominguez, who has contributed directly to four goals in his last four league matches.

Two young talents are also expected to feature—Bologna's Santiago Castro, with six league goals, and Como's Nico Paz, who has netted five times. Both were born just 10 days apart and have been standout performers for their clubs.

Como team news

For Como, Nico Paz is likely to partner either Patrick Cutrone or Andrea Belotti in attack, though Gabriel Strefezza operated as a false nine in their previous outing.

In terms of absentees, Sergi Roberto continues to battle a muscle injury, while full-backs Alberto Moreno and Ignace Van der Brempt are nursing flexor issues. Alessandro Gabrielloni could also be unavailable, but Edoardo Goldaniga is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension.

