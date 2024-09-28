How to watch today's Bologna vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to secure their fourth consecutive victory over Atalanta BC in Serie A, Bologna is set to host La Dea at Stadio Dall'Ara this Saturday evening.

The home side has settled for a draw in their last six matches at this venue across all competitions, but they'll be striving to achieve consecutive victories this weekend.

Bologna finally broke their six-match winless streak in the league, overcoming fellow strugglers Monza last weekend, fresh off their long-awaited Champions League debut.

A late strike from Santiago Castro sealed a 2-1 triumph for the Rossoblu, easing the pressure on new manager Vincenzo Italiano—twice a Conference League finalist with Fiorentina—who was brought in to steer the club towards European qualification.

The visitors are determined to avoid suffering four consecutive defeats to Bologna in Serie A for the first time in their history this weekend.

However, their 2024-25 campaign has been marked by inconsistency, with Monday’s surprising defeat to lowly Como leaving La Dea with a mere six points in the standings—on par with their upcoming opponents.

Bologna vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Renato Dall'Ara

The match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy on Saturday, September 28, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

While Lewis Ferguson is nearing his long-anticipated comeback from an ACL injury and is expected to return next month, Bologna will remain without Oussama El Azzouzi and Nicolo Cambiaghi for a longer spell.

Tommaso Pobega might recover from a knee issue in time for this weekend’s clash, though manager Vincenzo Italiano may be reluctant to alter his midfield setup after securing his first victory since taking charge.

In attack, Santiago Castro has netted late goals in each of his last two league matches and is likely to start once more, with backing from captain Riccardo Orsolini. The latter, who made his Serie A debut for Atalanta seven years ago, has been directly involved in five goals against his former side.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Casale, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Urbanski, Ndoye; Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Erlić, Lucumí, Miranda, Posch, Beukema, Ilić, Lykogiannīs, De Silvestri, Bonifazi, Corazza, Diop Midfielders: El Azzouzi, Urbański, Orsolini, Freuler, Karlsson, Ferguson, Moro, Ndoye, Aebischer, Fabbian, Holm, Byar, Pyyhtiä Forwards: Dallinga, Castro, Odgaard, Cambiaghi

Atalanta team news

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has been in fine form, scoring in each of his last four Serie A outings, including a stoppage-time penalty in the loss to Como earlier this week.

Lookman is expected to return to the starting lineup, as coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks set to make several changes after expressing frustration with Atalanta's recent performance.

The Bergamo side will once again be without long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini (both ACL injuries), along with defenders Rafael Toloi (muscle issue) and Ben Godfrey (back injury).

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Kossounou, Hien, Bellanova, Djimsiti, Kolasinac Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, De Roon, Ederson, De Ketelaere, Ruggeri, Samardzic, Brescianini, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Atalanta 1-2 Bologna Serie A 12/23/23 Bologna 1-0 Atalanta Serie A 04/08/23 Atalanta 0-2 Bologna Serie A 01/10/23 Bologna 1-2 Atalanta Serie A 03/21/22 Bologna 0-1 Atalanta Serie A

